Two-wheeler rally held to raise COVID-19 awareness in Puducherry

Chief Minister Narayanasamy flags off campaign

A two-wheeler rally featuring placards and signs highlighting safety measures to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour was taken out in the city on Sunday under the auspices of the fourth battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Arakkonam.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy flagged off the rally at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the beach in the presence of Revenue Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan.

The rally is part of the Government of India’s ‘Jan Andolan’ COVID-19 awareness campaign across the country.

According to the NDRF, various campaigns had been undertaken across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. So far, awareness initiatives had been completed across 130 locations reaching out to an estimated 10,426 beneficiaries.

The programmes have ranged from classes for students of Kendriya Vidyalayas and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan units to broadcasting audio over the public address system at Metro railway stations to candle light rallies.

The community’s adherence to preventive measures are determined by their level of awareness on both the threat posed by the pandemic as well as the ways to keep the virus at bay. The message of the NDRF campaigns has been on promoting masking, face and hand hygiene and maintaining physical distancing and avoiding crowds.