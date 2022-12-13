Two washed away in overflowing causeway

December 13, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Two construction workers reportedly went missing while walking on an overflowing causeway near the Thenpennaiar river at Kongarayanur near Thiruvennainallur in Villupuram district on Tuesday. According to the police, P. Karthikeyan, 38, and R. Rajamani, 30, of Athiyur Thirukkai village, were walking on the overflowing causeway when they reportedly slipped and fell into the water. The Thiruvennainallur police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel have launched a search operation.

