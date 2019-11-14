Two taken into preventive custody

Two persons arrested by the Neyveli Thermal police recently on charges of indulging in robbery in Neyveli and other areas were detained under the Goondas Act here on Thursday.
The accused, K. Farooq Basha, 23, and R. Sathiyaseelan, 24, robbed Selvam, 35, of ₹500 on October 14. The police arrested the accused. Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, Collector V. Anbuselvan ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.
The orders were served on them in the Cuddalore Central Prison.
