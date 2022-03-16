Two students from Puducherry qualify for NTSE scholarship
Two students from Puducherry are among the 440 students who have qualified through a preparatory programme to be eligible for the 2021 scholarship of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
Hari Prashanth. S and Seenu. V were among the students to go through Aakash Byju’s preparatory programme and clear the NTSE Stage II to become eligible for the scholarship.
