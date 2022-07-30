Two students feared drowned in Puducherry
Their friends saw the duo getting washed away by the waves
Two students from Mangalam village were feared drowned near Chinnaveerampattinam coast.
Iyyanar and Aswin, both aged 18, entered the sea on Friday evening. Their friends who were sitting on the beach saw the two getting washed away by the waves.
On hearing the cries of people standing on the beach, the fishermen first launched a search but could not trace the boys. Coast guard personnel also swung into action but the search till late night proved to be futile. The Ariankuppam police have registered a case. After clearing Plus Two, the students were waiting to join college for a degree.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.