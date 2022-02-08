Two siblings fall into pit, drown in slush

Workers leave 4-foot-deep pit uncovered

Two siblings died after they fell into a pit filled with slush at Perambai within the jurisdiction of Auroville police station limits here on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Levin, 5, and Rohit, 3, children of Ramu alias Suresh and Initha of Mariamman Kovil Street in Perambai.

Police said the children fell into a pit filled with slush pumped out from a borewell dug on the plot of one Mohan in Perambai.

The children were playing near their house when they fell into the four-foot deep pit left uncovered by the workers.

The siblings fell inside and drowned. They were rushed to the Villianur Primary Health Centre where doctors declared them brought dead.

The Auroville police are investigating.