Two quacks nabbed at Pagandai

Officials of the Health Department on Friday nabbed two quacks at Pagandai near here. They were running a health centre and fraudulently providing allopathic medicines and banned supplements to the public. Police gave the name of the accused as Govindan and his wife Arunya.

A team led by S. Suganthi, Joint Director of Medical and Health Services, raided the Annai Health Centre run by the couple and nabbed them.

“We received repeated complaints about quacks in Pagandai and conducted the raids. Arunya, claimed to have completed B.A. while her husband had completed class X. The couple had been running the health centre without any licence and had collected huge sums of money from people promising to cure fertility problems and weight loss,” she said.