Two officers suspended for shady implementation of Swachh scheme

Following the detection of serious financial irregularities in the implementation of Centre’s flagship programme, Swachh Survekshan Gramin, the territorial administration has placed two of its officers — A. Vivekanandan and S. Prema — under suspension.

While Vivekanandan was currently serving as Junior Engineer, Irrigation, Public Health Division of the Public Works Department, Karaikal, Prema was functioning as Director (Administration), Perunthaliavar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Karaikal.

The officers were overseeing the implementation of the Swachh programme in Puducherry and Karaikal regions to provide sanitation facility in rural areas in 2017-18. During the execution of the programme, Vivekanandan was a Junior Engineer in Block Development Office, Ariankuppam and Prema served as Block Development Officer in Karaikal.

Chief Vigilance Office, Chief Secretariat served the suspension orders on October 11. The order, signed on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor by Under Secretary to Government V. Jaisankar, said they have been placed under suspension as the government contemplated disciplinary proceedings against the officers. The order has come into immediate effect.

A preliminary inquiry, conducted by Deputy Collector of Karaikal M. Adharsh, had found mismatch in accounting for the construction of around 1,200 toilets and recommended a financial audit of the scheme. He had also recommended a vigilance probe.

“Further inquiries by the District Rural Development Agency found that around ₹2.4 crore was sanctioned to panchayat-level federations for taking up construction of toilets. Though, claims were made on constructing 1,200 toilets, in reality it was not done. Well-laid out procedures were not followed in the implementation of the scheme,” an official said. One of the suspended officers, the source said, had even appointed a relative as a contractor to embezzle the sanctioned fund. A vigilance probe was on the, the source added.

When contacted, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar said the government wanted a thorough probe and sought to bring all those involved in the shady implementation of the scheme to light. “We want the probe to be widened so that it could be ascertained whether only these two officers are involved or higher-ups are also part of the misdeed. It is one of the important schemes of the Central government towards upliftment of the poor and we will not allow the scheme to be hijacked for personal benefits,” he added.