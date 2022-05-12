Two of family drown in pond

Two members of a family, including an 11-year-old boy, drowned in a pond at Karipalayam near Marakkanam on Thursday. The victims were identified as Kabali, 60, and his grandson, Niranjan, of Kancheepuram.

The police said Niranjan, a class VI student, stepped into the pond near his grandfather’s house to take a bath. He got trapped in the swamp and drowned. On hearing his cries for help, his grandfather rushed to the boy’s rescue. But he, too drowned. The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Marakkanam General Hospital. A case has been registered.