Two new containment zones in Villupuram

In a bid to contain the further spread of COVID-19, the district administration has demarcated two more containment zones, taking the total number of such areas in Villupuram district to six. The total number of positive cases in the district stood at 50, on Thursday afternoon.

According to an official, the new containment zones are in Lakshmi Nagar and Vadakuchipalayam on the outskirts of the town from where two cases were reported on Wednesday.

The Health Department had already demarcated containment zones in Panampattu, Muthoppu, K.K. Road and Kamala Nagar and cordoned off the areas.

Police personnel have been deployed at all the entry points leading to the town and residents found to be travelling without valid reasons will be fined, and their vehicles seized, the official said.

Meanwhile, the swab samples of as many as 55 health care workers including doctors who are working in the Villupuram GH tested negative.

After a doctor in the GH tested positive, samples of al those who had come into contact with him were collected and tested, according to sources in the Health Department.