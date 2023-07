July 13, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Two more persons have been arrested in connection with Kamatchiamman Temple land grab case.

In a release, the CB-CID wing of the territorial police identified the two arrested persons as Sivaraman, a resident of Kaliammankoil Street, Kurusukuppam and Balamuthuvel, resident of Petit Canal Street. They have been booked for their involvement in forging the Will. So far 15 persons have been arrested in the case, the investigating agency said on Thursday.