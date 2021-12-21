Two men sentenced for murder

PUDUCHERRY

21 December 2021 23:48 IST

Second Additional District Judge Elavarasan on Tuesday sentenced two persons to double life for the murder of a couple, Balakrishnan and Vanaja, relatives of Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar. The judge sentenced Kasim alias Mohammed and Illias alias Mohammed Illias for murder and robbery, and slapped a penalty of ₹20,000. The couple were murdered at their residence in 2018.

