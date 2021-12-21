Second Additional District Judge Elavarasan on Tuesday sentenced two persons to double life for the murder of a couple, Balakrishnan and Vanaja, relatives of Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar. The judge sentenced Kasim alias Mohammed and Illias alias Mohammed Illias for murder and robbery, and slapped a penalty of ₹20,000. The couple were murdered at their residence in 2018.
Two men sentenced for murder
Special Correspondent
PUDUCHERRY,
December 21, 2021 23:48 IST
Special Correspondent
PUDUCHERRY,
December 21, 2021 23:48 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 21, 2021 11:50:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/two-men-sentenced-for-murder/article38007895.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story