Puducherry

Two men sentenced for murder

Second Additional District Judge Elavarasan on Tuesday sentenced two persons to double life for the murder of a couple, Balakrishnan and Vanaja, relatives of Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar. The judge sentenced Kasim alias Mohammed and Illias alias Mohammed Illias for murder and robbery, and slapped a penalty of ₹20,000. The couple were murdered at their residence in 2018.


