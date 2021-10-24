Two men, including history-sheeter, killed in Vanarpet

PUDUCHERRY

24 October 2021 23:40 IST

A history-sheeter and his friend were killed by a gang at Vanarapet here on Sunday. The police said the victims ‘Bomb’ Ravi, 33, of Dubrayapet, and his friend Anthony, 28, were riding a two-wheeler when three unidentified persons on another motorcycle intercepted the duo at Allen Street and hurled a country-made bomb on them.

The bomb exploded on Anthony’s head, causing grievous injuries. Ravi managed to flee, but the assailants gave chase and hacked him to death in a narrow lane before fleeing, the police said.

‘Bomb’ Ravi had around 30 cases, including six murder cases, against him. He had recently come out on bail. The Mudaliarpet police have registered a case and are investigating.

