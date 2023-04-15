ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in road accident

April 15, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two students were killed after their motorcycle was knocked down by a speeding lorry on the Ulundurpet bypass road here on Thursday night. The deceased were identified as M. Aswak, 20, and M. Mohammed Faheem, 20, of Thanjavur. Police said the duo studying in a private college in Chennai were on their way to Thanjavur on a motorcycle.

On Thursday night, when they neared the Ulundurpet bypass road, a speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction hit them and sped away. The duo died on the spot. The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Ulundurpet General Hospital. A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US