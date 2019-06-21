Two killed as lorry rams two-wheeler

A 60-year-old woman and her four-year-old granddaughter died after a speeding lorry rammed the two-wheeler they were on at Koliyanur near here on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Navammal and her grand daughter Nandini of Purushanur village.
The police said Durairaj was riding the bike with his mother and daughter sitting pillion.
The trio were on the way to Akkarapalayam when a speeding lorry rammed the vehicle, throwing Navammal and Nandini under the wheels. The duo died on the spot while Durairaj was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam. A case has been registered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor