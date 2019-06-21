Two killed as lorry rams two-wheeler

A 60-year-old woman and her four-year-old granddaughter died after a speeding lorry rammed the two-wheeler they were on at Koliyanur near here on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Navammal and her grand daughter Nandini of Purushanur village.

The police said Durairaj was riding the bike with his mother and daughter sitting pillion.

The trio were on the way to Akkarapalayam when a speeding lorry rammed the vehicle, throwing Navammal and Nandini under the wheels. The duo died on the spot while Durairaj was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam. A case has been registered.