Two killed as lorry hits motorcycle

Two persons were knocked down by a lorry at Annamangalam near Gingee in the district in the early hours of Sunday. The deceased were identified as Arun, 27, of Villupuram, and Mayavan, 38, of Tiruvannamalai district. The police said the two were travelling on a bike from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai when the accident occurred. They sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. A case has been registered.