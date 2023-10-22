Two IT engineers from Bengaluru arrested for cheating on pretext of exchanging U.S. dollars at lower rates

October 22, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Cyber Crime Police have arrested two software engineers from Bengaluru on charges of duping a person of ₹21.50 lakh on the promise of giving him U.S. dollars at lower exchange rate. The police seized six mobile phones, 20 credit and debit cards, five bank passbooks, a laptop and SIM cards. Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) S. Baskaran said the accused were identified as Sukesh and Sidharth. Sukesh contacted Jayarakshagan of Ananda Rangapillai Nagar on WhatsApp, saying that he wanted to exchange U.S. dollars for Indian currency at a lower rate. Jayarakshagan transferred ₹21.50 lakh to the accused in four bank accounts but never received the dollars. He then lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police.

A special police team traced Sukesh and Sidharth in Bengaluru. They have been sent to Kalapet Central Prison.