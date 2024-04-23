ADVERTISEMENT

Two history-sheeters murdered in separate incidents in Puducherry

April 23, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

In separate incidents, two history-sheeters were murdered in Puducherry on Tuesday. Police found the body of Anand, alias Alex, 33, lying near a liquor outlet at Ariankuppam in the wee hours. He was allegedly hit on the head with stones. Previous enmity could be the motive behind the murder as he was involved in crimes related to gang rivalry, police said.

According to the police, another rowdy, Rudresh, 27, was hacked to death by a rival gang during a temple festival, at Periyar Nagar in the town. Teams have been constituted to arrest the culprits involved in both the incidents, police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US