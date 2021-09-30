Two held on graft charges

CUDDALORE

30 September 2021 01:14 IST

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday arrested a clerk and a loadman at the Direct Purchase Centre of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation on charges of demanding and accepting bribe from a farmer.

According to the police, clerk R. Balamurugan and loadman N. Kalaimani attached to the DPC at Alapakkam, were trapped by a team when they received ₹15,000 from the complainant for procuring 250 bags of paddy. A case has been registered.

Advertising

Advertising