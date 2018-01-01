Two held for murder

Within hours of murder of a 68-year-old man at his residence in Thirubhuvanai, the police have cracked the case and arrested two persons in this connection.

Two youths were arrested and 50 gm of gold jewellery and ₹40,000 in cash were recovered. The murder took place at 10.30 p.m. on Saturday when the victim, Jayaraman, a retired engineer from the Electricity Department, was alone in the house.

The accused, identified as R. Roobanraj of Gangarampalayam in Villupuram district, and A. Manikandan of Thirubhuvanai near here, were staying as tenants on the first floor of Jayaraman’s house. The duo, working as casual labourers in a private company in Thirubhuvanai, hatched a plan to commit theft in the victim’s house.

They killed Jayaraman and decamped with the jewellery and cash, including currency notes of different countries. Roobanraj and Manikandan were arrested and remanded to custody. Further investigations are on.