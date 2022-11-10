Two held for duping job aspirants in Cuddalore

The duo had collected money from several people promising them job of office assistant in the Cuddalore Collectorate

The Hindu Bureau CUDDALORE
November 10, 2022 20:31 IST

The District Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly duping job aspirants to the tune of ₹4.7 lakh by promising them employment in the District Collectoratel.

Following a complaint lodged by one of the victims, S. Revathy, 36, of Neyveli, a DCB team under the supervision of Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan probed the case.

The accused identified as S. Saravanan and A. Prabhu of Cuddalore were arrested. Police said the duo had collected money from several people in the district promising them job of office assistant in the Cuddalore Collectorate. They were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

