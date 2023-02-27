ADVERTISEMENT

Two held, 16 kg of ganja seized in Cuddalore district

February 27, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Cuddalore district police arrested two persons who were in possession of 16 kg of ganja at Panruti on Sunday. The arrested were identified as P. Natish, 31, and S. Madhavan, 22 of Tiruchi.

Following instructions from Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram, a team was conducting vehicle checks at the Poongunam bus stop when they intercepted a car on suspicion. The team, on searching the vehicle, found 16 kg of ganja in the boot. The police invoked the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against them. The duo was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

