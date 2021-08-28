Two hamlets tense as police fire in the air

Fishermen from two hamlets have been at loggerheads

Tension prevailed at Veerampattinam and Nalladu on Saturday after policemen from the Ariankuppam station fired in the air to avert a clash between groups of armed fishermen from the two villages.

The policemen started firing in the air when the fishermen of Veerampattinam started moving towards Nallavadu following reports of a clash in the sea.

Fishermen from the two hamlets have been at loggerheads for a long time over the use of purse seine nets and a territorial dispute over fishing rights.

The police said two fishermen sustained minor injuries in the clash in the sea. A huge contingent of the territorial police had been deployed in both villages to avoid escalation of tension.