Two get life term till death for rape of minor
The Cuddalore Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced two persons to life imprisonment until death for kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl in 2019.
The POCSO court judge, M. Ezhilarasi, also sentenced the accused B. Thilagar, 34, and D. Kattamaniyar alias Jaishankar, 49, of Kumarakudi, to one year imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 10 years imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 366 (kidnapping).
The sentences would run concurrently.
Compensation
The court also directed the district administration to provide a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim under a scheme of the government within 30 days of receipt of the order.
According to Public Prosecutor T. Kalaiselvi, the victim, studying in Class VIII, was returning home after meeting a relative on February 12, 2019, when the accused gagged the girl and took her to a nearby place where they raped her.
The girl narrated the incident to her parents who then lodged a complaint with the Sethiathoppu All Women Police.