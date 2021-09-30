Two get life term till death for rape of minor

CUDDALORE

30 September 2021 01:11 IST

The Cuddalore Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced two persons to life imprisonment until death for kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl in 2019.

The POCSO court judge, M. Ezhilarasi, also sentenced the accused B. Thilagar, 34, and D. Kattamaniyar alias Jaishankar, 49, of Kumarakudi, to one year imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 10 years imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 366 (kidnapping).

The sentences would run concurrently.

Compensation

The court also directed the district administration to provide a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim under a scheme of the government within 30 days of receipt of the order.

According to Public Prosecutor T. Kalaiselvi, the victim, studying in Class VIII, was returning home after meeting a relative on February 12, 2019, when the accused gagged the girl and took her to a nearby place where they raped her.

The girl narrated the incident to her parents who then lodged a complaint with the Sethiathoppu All Women Police.