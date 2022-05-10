Two fresh cases reported in Union Territory

May 10, 2022 16:31 IST

Four patients recovered; 673 persons took the vaccine in the last 24 hours

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded two fresh cases of COVID-19 from 456 tests and the recovery of four persons on Tuesday.

While one case was reported in Puducherry, the other was in Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 0.44%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 5 active cases, a total of 1,65,799 cases and 1,63,832 patients recovered. Of an estimated 22.35 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.80 lakh returned negative.

In the last 24 hours, 673 persons took the vaccine. A total of 16,93,778 doses have so far been administered in the Union Territory.