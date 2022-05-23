Two fresh cases of COVID-19 detected in U.T.

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

May 23, 2022 20:10 IST

The Union Territory recorded two new COVID-19 cases against one recovery on Monday.

Puducherry and Yanam reported one case each.

The test positivity rate is 2.94%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.80%.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 22 active cases a total of 1,65,836 cases and 1,63,852 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 22.44 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 18.89 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 35 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,01,960 vaccine doses.