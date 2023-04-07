Two firms sealed for making single-use plastics in Puducherry

April 07, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) has sealed two firms involved in the manufacture of banned single-use plastics.

A special team, comprising N. Ramesh, Member Secretary, PPCC, and D. Arumugam, Commissioner, Villianur Commune Panchayat conducted a surprise inspection at two units in Sulthanpet near Villianur on Thursday. The team found the units were involved in the manufacture of single-use plastic items including carry bags and disposable plastic cups. The team seized the materials and sealed the two units.