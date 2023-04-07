HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two firms sealed for making single-use plastics in Puducherry

A special team found the firms manufacturing banned carry bags and plastic caps, during a surprise check on Thursday

April 07, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) has sealed two firms involved in the manufacture of banned single-use plastics.

A special team, comprising N. Ramesh, Member Secretary, PPCC, and D. Arumugam, Commissioner, Villianur Commune Panchayat conducted a surprise inspection at two units in Sulthanpet near Villianur on Thursday. The team found the units were involved in the manufacture of single-use plastic items including carry bags and disposable plastic cups. The team seized the materials and sealed the two units.

Related Topics

Puducherry / plastic pollution

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.