Two electrocuted in Puducherry
One other sustains burn injuries
Two persons, including a woman, were electrocuted and a girl sustained burn injuries when a live overhead wire snapped and fell near their house at Muthialpet on Monday.
The police identified the deceased as Deivanai and Ganesan. Saranya, who sustained burn injuries, has been admitted at the Government General Hospital.
According to the police, the deceased and injured are all relatives staying in the same house. The incident occurred when Ganesan accidentally stepped on the live wire.
The other two got involved while trying to rescue Ganesan. Ganesan and Deivanai died on the spot, the police said.
Irate over the incident, residents of the locality staged a road roko, blocking the flow of vehicles on East Coast Road. Traffic was restored after the police pacified the protestors and dispersed them.
