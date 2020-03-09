Two drown in the sea

CUDDALORE

09 March 2020 00:25 IST

Two persons, including a 15-year-old boy, drowned in Devanampattinam here on Sunday. The police said K. Akash of Tsunami Nagar had come to the beach for an outing along with his friends. Akash ventured into the water and drowned in strong currents. His body was sent to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

In the second case, a 22-year-old man drowned at Devanampattinam on Sunday afternoon. The police said R. Nishanth, an electrician of Thamanampettai, had gone to the beach. He was playing in the water and drowned by a big wave. The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem. The Cuddalore Port police have registered a case.

