Two die in road accident near Mailam

Two persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car at Chendur near Mailam on Monday.

The Mailam police gave the names of the deceased as T. Srinivasan, 36, and his friend R. Mahendran, 39, of Chennakulam in Villupuram district. They said the duo were returning from Mailam when the accident occurred. The police have registered a case.

