Two detained for assault on journalist

Puducherry Print and Television Journalists’ Association have sought stern action against the culprits

A journalist who runs a Tamil evening daily was assaulted by a bike-borne gang while he was returning to his house in Murungapakkam.

The gang hit T. Udayanarayanan’s vehicle from behind and when he fell down, they dragged him and hit him on his face. They threatened him with dire consequences before fleeing.

According to a senior police official, two persons have been detained. “We are questioning them to find out the real motive,” he said. Earlier in the day, representatives of the Puducherry Print and Television Journalists’ Association met the Home Minister A. Namassivayam and submitted a petition seeking stern action against the culprits.

President of the association R. K. Raja said the culprits should be brought to book and the motive behind the assault must be brought to light. The police should investigate whether there were any other persons behind the attack, he said.