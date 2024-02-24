ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day workshop on video production held for Puducherry, T.N. college students

February 24, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Creative directors, cinematographers and experts from visual media imparted training to about 100 students, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

Multi-camera video production, audio recording, live editing using switchers and offline editing practices were among the subjects taught to students | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Around 100 students participated in a two-day workshop on video production organised by the Department of Visual Communication, Pondicherry University Community College, in collaboration with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development.

Creative directors, cinematographers and experts from visual media imparted training to students on multi-camera video production, lighting, audio recording, live editing using switchers and offline editing practices. The students were taught the basics of video production, creative direction, cinematography and television direction.

Students from Pondicherry University, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Saraswathy College, Tindivanam, Achariya College, Pondicherry, and Adithya College, Pondicherry, participated, a press release, quoting K.S. Krithika, associate professor, Department of Visual Communication at the Community College, said.

Secretary to Government R. Kesavan inaugurated the workshop on Friday, February 23, 2024. Head of the Centre for Training, Orientation and Capacity Building at the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development Vasanthi Rajendran and principal of Community College Lalitha Ramakrishnan attended the inaugural session. 

