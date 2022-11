November 28, 2022 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

A two-day workshop on ‘Gender justice and social transformation: Issues and Challenges’ was organised by Ambedkar Government Law College in association with Rashtriya Uchchatarshiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) in Puducherry. Justice R. Subramanian, Judge, Madras High Court; Justice (retired) Prabha Sridevan, Madras High Court, and senior advocates attended the workshop. Around 75 people participated in the workshop, a release from the college said.