Two-day national workshop on agriculture and homeopathy

September 23, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The workshop is organised to disseminate the findings of extensive research conducted by Sri Aurobindo Society for the last four years and the experiences of farmers who are partners in carrying out this research

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national workshop that aims to look into the dynamic interplay between agriculture and homeopathy will be held in Puducherry on September 25 and 26.

The event is being hosted by Sri Aurobindo Society on its premises. According to a press release, about 65 participants, including experts from agro-ecology and practitioner-farmers hailing from across India are expected to take part in it. The workshop is organised to disseminate the findings of extensive research conducted by Sri Aurobindo Society with paddy, brinjal and bhendi (okra) for the last four years and the experiences of farmers who are partners in carrying out this research.

The workshop will also explore the possibilities of expanding the agro homeopathy practices to more agro-ecological regions of India and discuss on sustainable agricultural practices, said F. Jayachandran, coordinator, National Workshop on AgroHomeopathy, Svarnim Puducherry, Sri Aurobindo Society.

