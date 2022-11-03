Two-day holiday declared for schools and colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal

The Hindu Bureau November 03, 2022 21:07 IST

Akshaya Patra has been asked to be ready to prepare at least 3,000 packets of food

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy chairing a meeting to assess preparedness to deal with northeast monsoon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Akshaya Patra has been asked to be ready to prepare at least 3,000 packets of food

Considering the prevailing inclement weather, Friday and Saturday have been declared as holidays for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. The Puducherry region on Thursday received intermittent showers all throughout the day. There were no reports of water-logging or incidents related to rain. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy took stock of the situation by chairing a high-level meeting. He directed the line departments to be fully prepared to deal with any contingency arising out of the arrival of the northeast monsoon. The Education Department had been asked to use the services of Akshaya Patra to serve food packets in case of flooding. The agency had been asked to be ready to prepare at least 3,000 packets of food, said an official. The government has decided to set up nine shelter homes for evacuation purpose. Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, District Collector E. Vallavan and senior officials attended the meeting.



Our code of editorial values