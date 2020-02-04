Two-day consultative meet to revamp teacher education

Sri Aurobindo Society in coordination with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) will be organising a two-day consultative meet on February 4 and 5 on the society premises as part of its ongoing efforts to revamp the teacher education curriculum in India.

According to Kavita Ghosh of Sri Aurobindo Society, the aim of the meeting was to encourage a dialogue among kparticipants to share vision/insight/experiences on teacher education in Indian and in the global scenario.

The meet will be attended by about 45 participants, including teacher-education experts, NCTE officials, working teachers and school principals to ensure an inclusive and deliberative participation on issues pertinent to teacher education.

This meet was a part of an ongoing effort by NCTE to revamp teacher education curriculum in India. It is imperative that professionals, academics, teachers and other stakeholders come together for a collective exercise of understanding, expanding and reformulating the approach towards initial teacher preparation.