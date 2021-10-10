Two-day celebrations on Eden Beach

The Department of Science, Technology and Environment, Tourism Department and Eden Beach Management Committee jointly organised a two-day event at the Eden Beach as part ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

A painting competition on the theme ‘I am saving my beach,’ was held on Friday. Students from Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam participated in the competition. The works of the students were displayed on the beach for tourists to have a glimpse. Also a sapling plantation exercise and puppet show were held on the same day, an official release here said.

On Saturday, a beach yoga and field workshop on beach safety measures and youth beach guards programme were held for students and tourists.

The Eden Beach has been recently accorded the coveted Blue Flag Certification by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environment Education.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar inaugurated the events and also distributed prizes to the winners. Secretary, Science Technology and Environment, R. Smitha, Director of Tourism P. Priytarshny and Consultant, Society for Integrated Coastal Management, New Delhi, Vishal Chaudhary participated in the events.