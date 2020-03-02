Puducherry

Two-day art camp to be held at Gandhi Thidal from Saturday

Event open to artists in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam

The Department of Art and Culture and South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, will conduct a painting and terracotta sculpture (clay modelling) camp at Gandhi Thidal on March 7 and 8. The camp is open to artists in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions.

Application form

Those wishing to participate and those who are eligible as per criteria can download the application from art.py.gov.in or contact the department in person.

The duly filled application has to be submitted on or before 5.30 p.m. on March 3.

An expert committee will scrutinise and finalise the final list of participants for the camp, a press note from the department said.

