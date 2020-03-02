Two-day art camp to be held at Gandhi Thidal from Saturday

The Department of Art and Culture and South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, will conduct a painting and terracotta sculpture (clay modelling) camp at Gandhi Thidal on March 7 and 8. The camp is open to artists in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions.
Application form
Those wishing to participate and those who are eligible as per criteria can download the application from art.py.gov.in or contact the department in person.
The duly filled application has to be submitted on or before 5.30 p.m. on March 3.
An expert committee will scrutinise and finalise the final list of participants for the camp, a press note from the department said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.