Puducherry

Two Cuddalore prison inmates test positive

Two inmates of the Cuddalore Central Prison at Keppar Malai near here have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Prison Department sources, “The two were life convicts who were shifted to the isolation ward in the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital in Chidambaram for quarantine and treatment.”

As many as 680 inmates including under-trials and life convicts are lodged in the prison. The under-trials lodged for petty offences were released last month to decongest the prison as a precaution.

Official sources said the duo was part of a group of five life convicts who had left for Chennai on March 12 to attend a training programme organised by the Prisons Department in Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

They were about to return to Cuddalore when the first phase of the lockdown kicked in and the five convicts were shifted to the Puzhal prison. The five returned to Cuddalore on May 21 and were placed under quarantine.

Two of the convicts had fever and other symptoms and their test results were taken. The results returned positive on Tuesday and they were shifted to RMMCH.

The Health Department has lifted the throat swabs of three other convicts and eight prison staff who accompanied them to Cuddalore. Their test results are awaited, an official said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 11:40:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/two-cuddalore-prison-inmates-test-positive/article31682030.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY