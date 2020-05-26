Two Cuddalore prison inmates test positive

Two inmates of the Cuddalore Central Prison at Keppar Malai near here have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Prison Department sources, “The two were life convicts who were shifted to the isolation ward in the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital in Chidambaram for quarantine and treatment.”

As many as 680 inmates including under-trials and life convicts are lodged in the prison. The under-trials lodged for petty offences were released last month to decongest the prison as a precaution.

Official sources said the duo was part of a group of five life convicts who had left for Chennai on March 12 to attend a training programme organised by the Prisons Department in Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

They were about to return to Cuddalore when the first phase of the lockdown kicked in and the five convicts were shifted to the Puzhal prison. The five returned to Cuddalore on May 21 and were placed under quarantine.

Two of the convicts had fever and other symptoms and their test results were taken. The results returned positive on Tuesday and they were shifted to RMMCH.

The Health Department has lifted the throat swabs of three other convicts and eight prison staff who accompanied them to Cuddalore. Their test results are awaited, an official said.