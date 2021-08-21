Puducherry

Two COVID-19 deaths and 59 new cases reported in Union Territory

The Union Territory on Saturday registered two COVID-19 deaths and 59 new cases. Both the deaths were reported at the Karaikal Government Hospital. A 65-year-old, and another 46-year-old woman with co-morbidities succumbed to the virus at the GH. In the last 24 hours ending Saturday, 10 a.m, the region recorded 59 new cases from 3,501 tests. As of now, there are as many as 908 active cases and more than 80 per cent of the patients are under home isolation, data released by the Health Department said.

While the test positivity now stood at 1.69%, case fatality stood at 1. 47 %. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 1,808 patients have succumbed to the virus. So far, 7,77,866 persons have got the COVID-19 vaccine in the UT, data revealed.


