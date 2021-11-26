Two COVID-19 deaths, 49 new cases reported in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

26 November 2021 00:00 IST

Over 7,000 take the jab in last 24 hours

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 49 new cases on Thursday.

The COVID-19 deaths were reported in Karaikal and Mahe to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,872. The toll by region was Puducherry (1,463), Karaikal (251), Yanam (108) and Mahe (50).

Puducherry logged 25 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,776 tests, followed by Karaikal (13), Yanam (5) and Mahe (6).

With 33 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 318. Of this, 59 patients were in hospital and 259 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,28,794 cases against 1,26,604 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 19.71 lakh tests conducted so far, over 16.71 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 7,176 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has to date administered 11,93,490 vaccine doses.

13 new cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,129 with 13 new cases reported on Thursday. The district's death toll is 1,139.