Two constables in Puducherry dismissed from service for extortion

Two constables attached to the Grand Bazaar Police station and India Reserve Battalion have been dismissed from service after a preliminary inquiry against them revealed their involvement in extortion of money from a couple.

“Since a case has been registered against the duo for their involvement in an offence amounting to moral turpitude in a disciplined force, they were dismissed from service with immediate effect,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal said in a release on Tuesday.

The constables, Sathish Kumar and Suresh K. have been booked under section 384 (punishment for extortion) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

If they are found guilty of the charges, the constables could be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend to three years or with fine or with both, said a senior officer.

Last week, the Grand Bazaar station assigned the duo to investigate an altercation reported in a guest house on Ambalathadayar Street. The constables, during the inquiry, found an unmarried couple staying in one of the rooms. The constables let them off after taking ₹5000 from them, police said.

The constables reported back to their seniors that there was no altercation in the guest house. When Sub-Inspector R. Mouttoucoumarane inquired about the incident, the extortion incident came to light, the officer said.

The case has been transferred to the Crime and Intelligence wing of the territorial police. Both the constables are absconding, the officer added.