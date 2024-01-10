Two commercial tax officials among four booked by CBI in Puducherry, on bribery charges

January 10, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Four persons, including two Assistant Commercial Tax Officers (ACTOs) of the Puducherry Commercial Tax Department were booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chennai, under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and for criminal conspiracy, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of CBI’s Chennai office has registered cases against ACTOs A. Anandan and P. Muruganandam, as well as Rathiga Arun, a consultant dealing with tax-related subjects and Solai Selvarasu,a partner of Sri Solaimalai Poly Pack Industry, near Villianur.

The move comes after a team from the CBI Chennai office, last weekend, laid a trap for the accused persons. A case was registered on January 5. The CBI officials, during their stay in Puducherry also searched the Commercial Tax office, said a source.

The case pertains to the two officers seeking a bribe to waive the penalty for tax defaults by the Solaimalai firm.

As per the FIR filed by Superintendent of Police, CBI, Chennai, P. Murugan, Mr. Anandan along with officials of Commercial Tax Department had raided the company owned by Mr Selvarasu. The raid led to the unearthing of tax evasion to the tune of ₹30 lakh by Mr Selvarasu for the year 2023.

Subsequent to the raid, the consultant, Rathiga Arun, informed Mr. Selvarasu that the tax liability for the year 2023 was about ₹5.4 lakh and with a 100% penalty and other charges he would be liable to pay around ₹ 12.35 lakh.

“Rathiga Arun informed Mr Selvarasu that if 30 % of the current tax liability including penalty, which amounted to ₹4 lakh was paid as a bribe, Mr. Anandan could arrange for the firm to pay the tax alone, without the penalty. Mr Selvarasu pleaded for a reduction in the quantum of the bribe amount, citing his inability to pay such a huge amount. Consequently, the amount was reduced to ₹3 lakh and finally to ₹ 2. 80 lakh,” the FIR revealed.

In instalments, the company owner transferred a sum of ₹2 lakh to Rathiga’s account, for her to give it as a bribe to the ACTOs.