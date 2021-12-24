Two co-operative bank staff held for fraud

PUDUCHERRY

24 December 2021 23:51 IST

The D-Nagar police on Friday arrested two employees of a Co-operative bank in a fraud case. The accused Ganesan and Vijayakumar have been taking away gold pledged by customers in the bank and repledging the jewellery with pawn brokers for money. In place of the gold ornaments pledged with the pawn brokers, the duo kept imitation jewellery in the bank’s locker. The fraud came to light when a customer visited the bank to take back the pledged gold, the police said.

Ornaments worth more than ₹1 crore repledged by the two employees with the pawn brokers were recovered, police added.

Police have arrested Ganesan working as cashier and Vijayakumar, assistant cashier under Section 407, 420 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code. Investigation was on to find out whether other employees were involved, police said

Advertising

Advertising