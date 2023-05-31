ADVERTISEMENT

Two children drown in pond in Villupuram district

May 31, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two children aged nine drowned in a pond at Esalam near Vikravandi in Villupuram district on Wednesday. The victims were identified as S. Ayappan of Anathur and P. Dhanushree of Nallathur village.

According to police, the children had come to their relative’s house in Esalam for the holidays. On Wednesday, they stepped into a pond in the village to bathe, got trapped in the slush and drowned. The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered.

