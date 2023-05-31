HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two children drown in pond in Villupuram district

May 31, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two children aged nine drowned in a pond at Esalam near Vikravandi in Villupuram district on Wednesday. The victims were identified as S. Ayappan of Anathur and P. Dhanushree of Nallathur village.

According to police, the children had come to their relative’s house in Esalam for the holidays. On Wednesday, they stepped into a pond in the village to bathe, got trapped in the slush and drowned. The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.