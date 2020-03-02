Two boys held for sexual assault on minor girl

VILLUPURAM

02 March 2020 01:30 IST

Two boys were detained by the Kottakuppam police on charges of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl on Saturday.

Police sources said the daughter of a Sri Lankan refugee was playing near her house on Saturday afternoon, when the boys, aged 13 and 15 years, also staying in the refugee camp, forcibly took her to the Panchayat union primary school at Mudaliarkuppam near Kilputhupet and assaulted her.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the Kottakuppam police. A case was registered against them under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Advertising

Advertising

They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Villupuram and sent to the Government Observation Home for Boys in Cuddalore.