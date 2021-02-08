Two arrested

The Grand Bazaar Police on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with misappropriation of money.

Police identified the culprits as Kollanjiyappan and Mubarak Ali, both past employees of a private firm involved in transportation of money to ATMs.

According to the police, while taking money to the ATMs in their vehicle, the duo misappropriated around Rs 24 lakh. They have been arrested under section 403 and 409 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code, police said.