Two arrested in Puducherry for selling ganja

Rahul Alwal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, displaying the seized ganja.

Rahul Alwal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, displaying the seized ganja.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Drugs allegedly sold to schoolchildren

The Mudaliarpet police on Friday arrested two persons, D. Jothi of Nellithope and Umamaheswaran of Tiruvannamalai, and seized 2 kg of ganja from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal on Friday said the arrest was made after police received information that Jothi, who was staying in a rented house at Mudaliarpet, was selling dried cannabis to school students.

A police decoy contacted Jothi, leading to his arrest. On interrogation, he confessed to having procured the substance from Umamaheswaran, police said. Later, a police team nabbed Umamaheswaran and seized from him 2 kg of ganja and ₹10,000.

Mr. Alwal said as per Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, selling intoxicating substance to minors would invite a punishment of seven years.

