Two arrested in Puducherry for selling ganja

The Mudaliarpet police on Friday arrested two persons, D. Jothi of Nellithope and Umamaheswaran of Tiruvannamalai, and seized 2 kg of ganja from their possession.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal on Friday said the arrest was made after police received information that Jothi, who was staying in a rented house at Mudaliarpet, was selling dried cannabis to school students.
A police decoy contacted Jothi, leading to his arrest. On interrogation, he confessed to having procured the substance from Umamaheswaran, police said. Later, a police team nabbed Umamaheswaran and seized from him 2 kg of ganja and ₹10,000.
Mr. Alwal said as per Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, selling intoxicating substance to minors would invite a punishment of seven years.
