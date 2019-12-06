Two arrested in Puducherry for selling ganja

The Mudaliarpet police on Friday arrested two persons, D. Jothi of Nellithope and Umamaheswaran of Tiruvannamalai, and seized 2 kg of ganja from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal on Friday said the arrest was made after police received information that Jothi, who was staying in a rented house at Mudaliarpet, was selling dried cannabis to school students.

A police decoy contacted Jothi, leading to his arrest. On interrogation, he confessed to having procured the substance from Umamaheswaran, police said. Later, a police team nabbed Umamaheswaran and seized from him 2 kg of ganja and ₹10,000.

Mr. Alwal said as per Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, selling intoxicating substance to minors would invite a punishment of seven years.